Cease-fire declared in Sudan

Sudan’s top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in 2021 in Khartoum. Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary group declared a cease-fire following seven days of conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives and brought the northern African nation to the brink of an all-out civil war.

While the military and the Rapid Support Forces accused each other of violating the three-day truce soon after it was announced and sporadic explosions could still be heard in the Khartoum, the capital, late Friday, heavy shelling had ceased. At least 330 people have died in the fighting and almost 3,200 have been wounded, according to the World Health Organization.

Tribune Wire

