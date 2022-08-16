US-NEWS-CENSUS-MISSED-HOUSEHOLDS-GET

WASHINGTON — The 2020 census missed the most households on Native American reservations and in other rural areas, according to the latest Census Bureau report released Tuesday.

The Census Bureau missed more than one in 20 households on Native American reservations and about one in 25 households in the most rural areas of the country, the report states.

