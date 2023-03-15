Central Square school staff honored for service

CENTRAL SQUARE — Years of success and dedication were marked as the Central Square Board of Education recently honored its staff who reached five and 10 years of employment with the district this year.
The celebration, which was one of the first items at the March Board of Education meeting, began with a video honoring the Redhawk staff followed by each being called up and greeted by a line of Board of Education members. Then, CSSD Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo presented each staff member with a commemorative pin.
Staff members honored for 10 years included Cindy Brown, Angelo Carroccio, Nancy Clark, Edward Darrh, Lindsey Ezzo, Jason Hoyt, Ronald Hurne, Eileena Kelly, John Landers, Angela Last, Krista Lewis, Kevin Matteson, Kyle Parra, Dean Porter, Margaret Saunders, Rebecca Shaughnessy, Lindsey Stehle, Leanne Strader, Heidi Sullivan, Kelly Taylor, Damon Villnave and Elizabeth Wallace.
Those honored for five years at the meeting were Alyssa Anderalli, Julia Anderson, Barbara Donaldson, Benjamin Feinberg, Julie Frank, Mia Galvan, Amanda Geiss, Iraina Gerchman, Allyson Grados, Mackenzie Graham, Mark Green, Kristen Heffernan, Sarah Henderson, Christina Karkowski, Miranda Kenney, Deborah Ladd, Andrea Love, Stacy Millert, Johnnie Pierce, Kayla Raut, Valerie Schwalm, Daniel Scicchitano, Joanne Sliter, Shannon Sofsky, Alexis Spadaro, Jennifer Tartaglia, Jordan Tiff and Megan Vecchio.
Colabufo thanked the honorees for their years of service and dedication to the district, and noted them as a wonderful group.
After group photos, a cake prepared for the honorees was cut and served.
