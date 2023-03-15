Central Square school staff honored for service

Pictured are the staff members who were celebrated recently by the Board of Education for reaching the five-year milestone at the Central Square Central School District. Provided photo

CENTRAL SQUARE — Years of success and dedication were marked as the Central Square Board of Education recently honored its staff who reached five and 10 years of employment with the district this year.

The celebration, which was one of the first items at the March Board of Education meeting, began with a video honoring the Redhawk staff followed by each being called up and greeted by a line of Board of Education members. Then, CSSD Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo presented each staff member with a commemorative pin.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.