CFTC sues Binance and its CEO over regulatory violations

Changpeng Zhao, billionaire and chief executive officer of Binance. Zed Jameson/Bloomberg

The U.S. took its most forceful move yet on Monday to crack down on crypto exchange Binance and its chief executive officer, Changpeng Zhao.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged in federal court in Chicago that Binance and its CEO, who is known as CZ, routinely broke American derivatives rules as the firm grew to be the world’s largest trading platform. Binance should have registered with the agency years ago and continues to violate the CFTC’s rules, according to the regulator.

