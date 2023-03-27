CFTC sues Binance and its CEO over regulatory violations

The U.S. took its most forceful move yet on Monday to crack down on crypto exchange Binance and its chief executive officer, Changpeng Zhao.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged in federal court in Chicago that Binance and its CEO, who is known as CZ, routinely broke American derivatives rules as the firm grew to be the world’s largest trading platform. Binance should have registered with the agency years ago and continues to violate the CFTC’s rules, according to the regulator.
Representatives for Binance and Zhao didn’t respond to requests for comment.
“The defendants’ own emails and chats reflect that Binance’s compliance efforts have been a sham and Binance deliberately chose — over and over — to place profits over following the law,” Gretchen Lowe, chief counsel in the CFTC’s enforcement division, said in a statement.
The CFTC is a civil government agency, so it can’t bring criminal charges against firms or seek jail time for individuals. However, cases from the regulator can result in hefty fines and other penalties against companies and individuals.
In addition to suing CZ and several Binance entities, the CFTC also alleged that Samuel Lim, Binance’s former chief compliance officer, broke its rules.
The agency said that Zhao, Lim, other senior managers failed to properly supervise Binance’s activities and took steps to violate U.S. laws, including instructing American customers to use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to obscure their location and directing “VIP customers” with U.S. ties — often institutional market participants — to open Binance accounts under the name of shell companies.
Attempts to locate Lim to seek comment weren’t immediately successful.
The CFTC also alleges that Binance failed to implement an effective anti-money laundering program. It also didn’t establish necessary safeguards for determining the true identity of customers, the agency said. The complaint says that as of at least May 2022, the company had not filed a single suspicious activity report in the U.S.
The CFTC also said Binance’s own documents for the month of August 2020 showed that the platform earned $63 million in fees from derivatives transactions, and that about 16% of its accounts were identified as being held by U.S. customers.
“Defendants have disregarded applicable federal laws while fostering Binance’s U.S. customer base because it has been profitable for them to do so,” the CFTC said in its complaint.
The CFTC alleged that the company intentionally destroyed documents. At the same time, Binance makes frequent use of the encrypted messaging app Signal to communicate with U.S. customers, at Zhao’s instruction, the agency said.
Since at least 2021, the CFTC has been probing Binance over whether it failed to keep U.S. residents from buying and selling crypto derivatives. CFTC rules generally require platforms to register with the agency if they let Americans trade those products.
The regulator is one of several U.S. bodies that have been investigating Binance’s activities. The Internal Revenue Service, as well as federal prosecutors, have been examining Binance’s compliance with anti-money laundering obligations, Bloomberg News has reported. The Securities and Exchange Commission has been scrutinizing whether the exchange has supported the trading of unregistered securities.
