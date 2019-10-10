Chamber to honor businesses

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce has announced its business awards recipients.
Honorees include:
n Emerging Business: linkinglewiscounty.com, LLC
n Social Responsibility Business: DoublePlay Community Center
n Innovative Business: Miller’s Meat Market
n Citizenship of the Year: Gerald Haenlin
The honorees will be recognized at the 2019 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony sponsored by the Carthage Savings and Loan Association Nov. 6. The event will held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Tug Hill Vineyards, 4051 Yancey Road. Tickets at a cost of $25 per person are available by calling 315-376-2213 or stopping by the chamber office at 7840 State Route 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.