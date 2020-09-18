It appears more unemployment benefits are going to be paid out in two, lump-sum amounts that started Friday and ends next week. Under the federal government’s Low Wages Assistance program, those who were qualified for unemployment on the weeks starting Aug. 2, 9 and 16 are set to be receiving $900 on Friday. Those who were certified for unemployment on only one of those weeks would receive $300, and those who were certified for two of those weeks would receive $600. State officials reported to Cheryl Mayforth, director of WorkPlace in Jefferson County, that the payments should be delivered by the end of the day.
Those who were certified for unemployment on Aug. 23, Sept. 30 and Sept. 6 are set to receive another $900 next week, an additional amount that was just approved on Thursday.
