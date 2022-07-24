WASHINGTON — The bipartisan committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol intends to “get to the bottom” of missing or destroyed U.S. Secret Service texts from the days surrounding the attack, Rep. Liz Cheney said on Sunday.

The committee is seeking text messages from 24 Secret Service employees related to Jan. 5 and the day of the Capitol attack. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the panel, said she was “deeply troubled” by the missing or deleted messages.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.