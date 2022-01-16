Child tax credit money a no show in January; look for IRS letter instead

Anita Cobb, 35, with her three kids (from left to right) Amaria Cobb, 13, DJ Davis, 13, and Isaiah Cobb, 14 at St. Johns High School in St. Johns, Michigan on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.Cobb works two jobs and the child tax credit comes in handy with various family expenses. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS)