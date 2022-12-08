China puts positive spin on COVID zero pivot

An epidemic control worker wears PPE as he sanitizes a pedestrian shopping area on Thursday in Beijing, China. As part of a 10-point directive, the Chinese government announced Wednesday that people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms will be permitted to quarantine at home instead of at a government facility, testings requirements are reduced, people are permitted to buy over-the-counter medications, and local officials can no longer lock down entire neighborhoods or cities, a major shift in its zero COVID policy. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/TNS

Chinese state media struck a triumphant chord over the country’s efforts to contain COVID-19, reflecting the government’s efforts to dilute perceptions that its shift away from the stringent approach was forced by public discontent.

“In the past three years, the virus has become weaker, but we have become stronger,” said the commentary that appeared Thursday in the Communist Party’s flagship People’s Daily and in local newspapers across the country.

Tribune Wire

