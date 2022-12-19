China reports first deaths from COVID since easing rules

People wear face masks on a train amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Beijing on Monday. Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Noel Celis/AFP

More than a month after China started seeing an exponential surge in COVID cases, the country has only reported two virus deaths, defying the experience of other, more vaccinated and better resourced places as they reopened and fueling suspicion the true scale of fatalities is being hidden.

The swift abandonment of COVID zero has seen infections explode, especially in Beijing, which has seen shortages of medicine, overwhelmed hospital staff and deserted streets as residents stay home sick or to avoid the virus. That aligns with what other places experienced as they shifted from eliminating COVID to living with it — except for the lack of officially reported deaths.

