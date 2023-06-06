Christie enters presidential race

Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Following Tuesday's results, the National Republican Campaign Committee added 13 House Democrats to the list of 57 it was targeting for defeat in the midterm elections as the GOP seeks to erase Democrats five-seat margin in the House and control of the 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris's vote. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Bridget Bennett

Chris Christie’s starting again where it all ended for him last time.

The former New Jersey governor is launching his second presidential bid Tuesday night in a college auditorium in New Hampshire, where his primary ambitions were torched in 2016 when he finished sixth in the state.

Tribune Wire

