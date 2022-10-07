WASHINGTON — Legislation that would allow the U.S. to sue OPEC nations is being considered as a possible response to the oil cartel’s production cut this week that benefited Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Thursday.
“What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” Schumer said in a statement. “We are looking at all the legislative tools to best deal with this appalling and deeply cynical action” including the bill known as NOPEC.
A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that there are no plans to bring the measure to the floor, although that could change. The White House, which has left open the possibility of backing the bill, didn’t respond Thursday to a request for comment.
The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, first introduced two decades ago, would allow the U.S. government to sue members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries for manipulating the energy market, potentially seeking billions of dollars in reparations. Under the legislation, the Justice Department could bring lawsuits against cartel members for antitrust violations, a move analysts have said the mere prospects of which could spark a dramatic selloff in crude prices.
Following the production cut announcement on Wednesday by OPEC+ — members of OPEC along with Russia and other countries — the Biden administration suggested it might be willing to back the bill, which has broad support among both parties in Congress.
“The Biden administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said in a statement Wednesday.
The NOPEC bill has been called a “nuclear option” that could have wide-ranging effects for not just energy markets, but the defense industry and geopolitics as well. And as recently as May, the White House said it had concerns about its “potential implications and unintended consequences.”
The consulting company ClearView Energy Partners said in a research note Wednesday that “signs of administration intent to use new powers that NOPEC would confer — a dramatic intervention — could lead OPEC+ to reconsider and potentially abandon its ‘market balancing’ role, provoking a dramatic selloff and the exhaustion of global spare capacity.”
On Thursday, there was a bipartisan move to revive the legislation with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, calling for consideration of it when Congress returns after the November election.
“From unanswered questions about 9/11, the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the exporting of extremism, to dubious jailing of peaceful dissidents and conspiring with Vladimir Putin to punish the U.S. with higher oil prices, the Saudi royal family has never been a trustworthy ally of our nation,” Durbin said. “It’s time for our foreign policy to imagine a world without this alliance with these royal backstabbers.”
Many of the hijackers who seized planes on Sept. 11, 2001, were Saudi. Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.