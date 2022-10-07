From left, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attend protests in support of the Jewish community called No Hate No Fear at the Brooklyn Bridge on Jan. 5, 2020, in New York. Legislation that would allow the U.S. to sue OPEC nations is being considered as a possible response to the oil cartel’s production cut in early October, that benefited Russian President Vladimir Putin, Schumer said Thursday. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Legislation that would allow the U.S. to sue OPEC nations is being considered as a possible response to the oil cartel’s production cut this week that benefited Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Thursday.

“What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” Schumer said in a statement. “We are looking at all the legislative tools to best deal with this appalling and deeply cynical action” including the bill known as NOPEC.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.