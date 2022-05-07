Churches brace for abortion rights protests

PITTSBURGH — A nationwide call for abortion rights protests at churches today has put the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh on alert, according to an email Bishop David Zubik sent to clergy on Friday.
“We are aware that pro-abortion activists are threatening to disrupt Catholic Masses this Mother’s Day weekend,” a spokeswoman for the diocese said. “Parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh have security plans, and they will be in place this weekend, as they are every weekend.”
The diocese noted that no threats specific to Pittsburgh had been made.
According to Bishop Zubik’s email, the diocese was alerted to the protests by federal law enforcement.
Following the leak early this week of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that could overturn in coming months Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 high court decision that said the Constitution protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion, protests formed outside of federal courthouses and government buildings in cities across the country.
On Tuesday, a demonstration drew more than 300 people outside of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh.
Bishop Zubik’s email referred to a protest publicized on Twitter by the account RuthSentUs, which shows a video of protesters in red gowns and bonnets similar to those worn in the television show “The Handmaid’s Tale” disrupting a Catholic Mass.
“Without these basic rights, women can’t be free, abortion on-demand, and without apology,” protesters chant among the pews as a clergy member can be seen trying to remove them.
“Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice,’ ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. WarOnWomen MothersDayStrike,” the post is captioned.
It had racked up more than 103,000 views by Friday evening.
Another group, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, is calling for protests at churches on Mother’s Day as well.
Jennifer Antkowiak, a spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh diocese, said any potential protests would not stop Masses this weekend.
“With safety plans and our prayers for civility and peace in place, we will continue with our Easter celebrations and on this Mother’s Day will pray for and bless mothers — our mothers — who so much deserve our love, respect and blessings,” Antkowiak wrote in an email.
Pittsburgh churches join others throughout the country that are going into the weekend on alert.
New York City police said Friday that security was being beefed up because of potential protests.
In Denver, the Sacred Heart of Mary Church was spray-painted with “My Body, My Choice” by protesters earlier this week, putting other churches on alert.
According to the Archdiocese of Denver, windows were smashed and sculptures were sprayed with messages about universal health care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.