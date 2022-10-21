RALEIGH — The city of Raleigh didn’t use two available alert systems during last week’s mass shooting that would have sent text messages to people’s cellphones.

Five people were shot and killed Oct. 13 before police ultimately captured the 15-year-old suspect more than four hours later. During that time, the city never asked Wake County to send ReadyWake Alerts or alerts through the federal alert system.

