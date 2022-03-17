KYIV, Ukraine — Rescuers began to pull survivors Thursday from the rubble of a nighttime airstrike on a theater where more than 1,000 people had sheltered in the besieged port city of Mariupol, as Russia’s war on Ukraine entered its fourth week with no sign of a respite and a new onslaught of attacks on civilian sites.
On Thursday, the International Rescue Committee said at least 20 people were killed and 25 injured in an attack on a school in the city of Merefa.
And in eastern Ukraine, a public pool facility where civilians had been sheltering was also hit, officials said, although it was unclear whether there had been casualties.
Speaking to journalists Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Russian attacks on civilian targets amount to war crimes.
“After all the destruction of the past three weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise,” Blinken said.
The death toll at the stately theater in Mariupol, which satellite images showed had the word “children” written on the ground outside to try to deter an attack, was still unknown. But an official from the city said there were at least 130 survivors among the many hundreds who had huddled inside for protection.
“After a terrible night of uncertainty on the 22nd day of war, finally good news from Mariupol! The bomb shelter survived,” another official from the area, Ukrainian lawmaker Sergiy Taruta, wrote on Facebook. “People are coming out alive!”
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an early-morning video that he believed Russian troops “purposefully” targeted the building.
“Our hearts are broken by what Russia is doing to our people, to our Mariupol,” he said of the southeastern city on the Sea of Azov, which has been one of the worst hit of the war and is surrounded by enemy forces. Local officials say more than 2,400 people have died and tens of thousands more are struggling to survive without running water, power or much food. Deputy Mariupol Mayor Sergei Orlov said this week that “no building is undamaged” in the city of 446,000.
In the capital, Kyiv, residents woke to what has become a depressing routine: reports of death and damage at another residential building following a Russian assault. This time it was by indirect fire: Ukrainian air-defense officials said they intercepted a Russian missile, which then fell in front of high-rises in the southeastern district of Darnystky.
The blast killed one person and wounded three others, authorities said, and 30 residents were evacuated from the worst-hit tower. The explosion’s impact could be seen all over the block, with at least eight building facades damaged.
By late morning, those who remained fought cold temperatures and powerful gusts as they tried to clear debris.
Ukrainian officials Thursday were also assessing the war’s toll in Chernihiv, 90 miles northeast of Kyiv, where at least 10 civilians were killed while waiting in a bread line, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Wednesday. In a Facebook post, Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv regional administration, said the overall death toll in the city was far greater.
“The enemy is exposing the city to systematic artillery and airstrikes, destroying the civilian infrastructure of Chernihiv. Over the past 24 hours, 53 bodies of victims killed by the Russians have been brought to the morgue,” Chaus said.
Ukrainian officials said a U.S. citizen was among the victims in Chernihiv. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, identified him as James Whitney Hill, a Minnesota native.
Hill was helping oversee the medical treatment of a severely ill friend when the war began, according to a Facebook post by Hill’s sister. The pair became trapped in a hospital amid a relentless siege of Russian artillery .
Amid a constant barrage of artillery and machine gun fire, regular power outages and dwindling supplies of food and water, Hill said he had been overcome with a “helpless feeling.”
“Bombing has intensified,” he wrote two days ago. “No way out.”
On Thursday, Hill’s sister, Cheryl, confirmed her brother’s death, saying he had been “waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snippers. His body was found in the street by the local police.”
The Ukrainian government said there were artillery and airstrikes elsewhere in the country overnight, including the eastern town of Avdiivka. In the southern city of Mykolaiv, which is controlled by Ukraine, fighting continued as Russian forces attempted to enter in a bid to establish a swath of control along the Azov and Black seas.
The Kyiv suburbs of Kalynivka and Brovary, northeast of the capital, also saw shelling overnight as Ukrainian forces attempted a counteroffensive against Russians around Kyiv and claimed to have shot down 10 Russian planes and missiles. The claim could not be independently verified.
The fighting came as a fourth day of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were set to take place via video conference. Earlier, representatives for both countries said talks were progressing.
“We have much confidence that we will have a cease-fire in coming days,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said in a “PBS NewsHour” interview Wednesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said talks have taken on a “business-like spirit.”
Podolyak said he believes Russia will sign an agreement because its forces have been unable to take Kyiv and have made limited inroads since successfully invading eastern and southern areas weeks ago. On Thursday, the British government echoed part of Podolyak’s analysis.
“Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses,” the assessment from the Britain’s Defense Ministry said.
Pentagon officials, in what they call a conservative estimate, say more than 7,000 Russian troops have died in the war — far more than the 500 officially recognized by Moscow. Kyiv has so far acknowledged the deaths of 1,300 Ukrainian troops.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that his “special military operation” is proceeding according to plan and that he will not stop it until all of his aims are achieved.
After Zelenskyy’s impassioned speech to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday asking for more aid, weapons, sanctions on Russia and a no-fly zone over Ukraine, President Joe Biden pledged $800 million in additional help, including guns and drones but excluding a U.S.-led patrol of Ukrainian skies. Biden called Putin a “war criminal” in what administration officials said afterward was an unguarded moment. Moscow denounced the allegation as “unacceptable and unforgivable.”
Zelenskyy, who has kept a daily schedule of live video appeals to foreign governments, appeared virtually Thursday before the Bundestag, the lower house of Germany’s Parliament. After a brief delay caused by an attack close to where he was speaking, Zelenskyy asked for his country to be admitted to the European Union — a request unlikely to be granted anytime soon — and criticized Germany’s strong economic ties with Russia, including its substantial fuel imports. Berlin, which is heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas, has not followed the U.S. in banning Russian fuel, although it did halt a major gas pipeline project that would have increased Russian imports.
“We could see your willingness to continue to do business with Russia, and now we’re in the middle” of a war, Zelenskyy said.
“Why does ‘never again’ not apply? What is Germany’s historic responsibility towards Ukraine today?” Zelenskyy said in a reference to the Holocaust, drawing a comparison between Russia’s attempted expansion into Ukraine and Germany’s invasions of its neighbors during World War II.
Though it’s largely held Russian forces back from most major cities, Ukraine has suffered major losses. Millions of refugees have fled and hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have died, according to the United Nations.
Funeral services for fallen soldiers from Kyiv and elsewhere are becoming a near-daily part of life in the western city of Lviv, which otherwise has largely remained out of Russian crosshairs.
At a service Thursday for one of the dead at the church of St. Peter and Paul in Lviv’s Old City, an honor guard of young soldiers carried their fallen comrade’s photo to the church, then awaited the arrival of the van carrying his coffin.
The remains of Ivan Skrypnyk, 37, were taken inside for a funeral Mass. A family friend said Skrypnyk and two others were killed when a land mine exploded and destroyed their armored vehicle outside Kyiv.
City officials in Lviv announced that a moment of silence would be held each day at 9 a.m. to commemorate the growing numbers of victims, military and civilian.
