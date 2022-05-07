Civilians flee from Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine announced Saturday all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, the last sliver of Ukrainian-held territory in the shattered southern port city of Mariupol, as Ukrainian towns and cities remained on edge for a major Russian holiday dedicated to military victory and new fighting flared along eastern front lines.
“The president’s order has been carried out,” Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, posted on the Telegram messaging app, offering little further detail. “This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed.”
At the same time, the Ukrainian military said its troops had managed to push Moscow’s forces back from some artillery positions near Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. Located at the northeastern tip of the battle zone, just 25 miles from the Russian border, the city has been under relentless bombardment since the war’s earliest days.
More than 5.8 million refugees have fled fighting in Ukraine, according to the United Nations, and Jill Biden, visiting Romania, praised its government and those of other front-line states for taking in those trying to escape the war.
“I think this is really, unfortunately, just the beginning — just the beginning,” she said of the largest refugee crisis on the continent since World War II. The first lady spoke in Bucharest, Romania, on the second day of a four-day trip to Romania and Slovakia, both of which border Ukraine.
In an operational report early Saturday, the Ukrainian army said its troops have been waging a counteroffensive near Kharkiv, and that Russian forces had blown up three road bridges in an attempt to slow down that push.
While the city itself has remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the war, the Russian army has used captured outlying areas as a base from which to batter Kharkiv, which was home to nearly 1.5 million people before the Feb. 24 invasion.
Ukraine also claimed Saturday to have destroyed a Serna-class Russian landing craft in the Black Sea with a drone strike, an assertion that could not immediately be verified. Last month, the Russian fleet’s Black Sea flagship was sunk by what Russia said was an accidental ammunition explosion and Ukraine — backed by Western military officials — said was a Ukrainian missile strike.
Meanwhile, Russia fired six cruise missiles on the southern port city of Odesa. According to a statement from Odesa’s city council, four missiles hit a private furniture company and destroyed high-rise buildings in a residential area, and two missiles struck the runway and flight control drive of Odesa airport. No casualties were reported.
“The enemy continues not only the physical destruction of the region’s infrastructure, but also the psychological pressure on the civilian population,” the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command (South) posted on the Telegram messaging app after the attack. “The Ukrainian nation is unbreakable.”
After a string of stinging setbacks for Russia, Ukraine is wary that Moscow will lash out in frustration. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his late-night video address Friday, implored Ukrainians to exercise caution over the weekend in advance of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations Monday.
On Saturday, larger numbers of troops than usual could be seen patrolling the streets of Kyiv, the capital.
“I ask all our citizens — especially these days — not to ignore the air-raid sirens,” Zelenskyy said. “Please, this is your life, the life of your children.”
In a show of support for Ukraine, the leaders of the world’s seven largest advanced economies, including the United States, will hold video consultations with Zelenskyy on Sunday.
President Joe Biden will participate in the Group of Seven talks with the Ukrainian leader, which are meant in part to stress common resolve in response to the 10-week-old war, the White House said. The G-7 also includes Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy.
There is expected to be an abundance of bellicose Kremlin rhetoric associated with the holiday, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, but Ukraine is also braced for potentially punishing strikes on civilian areas, or some new effort by Moscow to seize the military initiative in what Western analysts and military officials depict as a brutal but faltering offensive.
In the ongoing battle for control of territory in the eastern Donbas region, the Ukrainian military said Saturday its troops had repulsed eight Russian attacks in the last 24 hours. Russia, meanwhile, stepped up what it says are attacks taking aim at Ukrainian infrastructure and Western-supplied weaponry.
Russia’s defense ministry claimed Saturday to have destroyed a cache of armaments from the U.S. and European allies near a railway station in the Kharkiv region. It also said Russian forces struck 18 military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots outside the Black Sea port of Odesa. The claims could not immediately be independently verified.
In Mariupol, the evacuation of the last women, children and elderly people from the giant Azovstal plant, where hundreds of civilians sheltered underground for weeks along with Ukrainian troops, marked the end of a long and tense rescue operation. An additional 50 civilians were brought out Friday, Vereshchuk said, after a rescue effort was slowed by Russian violations of a local cease-fire.
In his overnight address, Zelenskyy said a diplomatic effort was being made to save the steel plant’s Ukrainian military defenders from a feared slaughter. The armed forces inside the complex have so far rebuffed Russian surrender demands, but officials are worried that Moscow wants the steelworks flattened as a symbolic prize in advance of its military holiday.
Zelenskyy said that “influential intermediaries are involved, influential states,” in a bid to broker a deal, but gave no details.
