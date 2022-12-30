Clarence Thomas’ wife told Jan. 6 panel she didn’t discuss election with husband

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas testified to the Jan. 6 committee that she regrets sending texts to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pushing him to aggressively challenge the 2020 election, but said she never discussed it with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
In March, the Washington Post reported Thomas had texted Meadows repeatedly, pushing against conceding the election while sharing conspiracy theories and criticizing then-Vice President Mike Pence.
According to a transcript released Friday of her deposition with investigators and members of the panel studying the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Thomas said she stays in the “political” lane at home and her husband stays in a “legal” lane.
She later added, “He had no idea I was texting Mark Meadows about the election,” though she conceded that a “best friend” she had talked to in one text to Meadows was likely her husband.
Thomas said she regrets the tone of her texts to Meadows, and that they became public. Her activities on former President Donald Trump’s behalf raised questions about her husband’s judicial objectivity. The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request to block the release of White House records concerning the attack, but Justice Thomas dissented from that ruling.
Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, said, “I thought the election was not going the right way. I think I hoped that state legislators could identify fraud and irregularities in a timely way before it was too late.”
She also said she was disappointed in Pence for wanting to concede the election before Trump was willing to do so.
On Jan. 10, 2021, she sent a text saying “most of us are disgusted with the VP and are in a listening mode to see where to fight with our teams.”
She also texted Meadows that Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s adviser on overturning the election, had brought tears to her eyes when he and lawyer Sidney Powell held a news conference alleging election fraud. She also had pushed Meadows to “make a plan, release the Kraken, and save us from the left taking America down,” a reference to Powell’s nickname.
“I was just hopeful that someone with capacity could get at the fraud,” she told the committee.
The Thomases faced scrutiny after her text messages to Meadows and other communications turned up. Some have suggested her husband should have recused himself from election-related cases given her involvement.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.