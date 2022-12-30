Clarence Thomas’ wife told Jan. 6 panel she didn’t discuss election with husband

Virginia Thomas

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas testified to the Jan. 6 committee that she regrets sending texts to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pushing him to aggressively challenge the 2020 election, but said she never discussed it with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

In March, the Washington Post reported Thomas had texted Meadows repeatedly, pushing against conceding the election while sharing conspiracy theories and criticizing then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Tribune Wire

