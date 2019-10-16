CHICAGO — As teachers in the Chicago public school system, the nation’s third-largest, edged closer to a strike Wednesday, officials said they would cancel Thursday classes for about 300,000 students across the city.
A strike in Chicago would be the latest in a string of more than a dozen major walkouts by teachers across the country since early last year.
The city and a union representing more than 20,000 educators have been in tense contract negotiations for months, but the talks had not produced a deal as a strike deadline of midnight Wednesday approached.
Questions about the size of classes and about staffing levels for school nurses, social workers, librarians and counselors were at the center of the impasse, officials on both sides said.
The standoff represents one of the first significant challenges for Mayor Lori Lightfoot. She ran for mayor promising to undo inequities that have left parts of Chicago behind, including mostly African American neighborhoods on the city’s South and West Sides where some schools had been shuttered. Chicago Public Schools records show that about 47% of the system’s students are Hispanic, 37% are African Americans and 10% are non-Hispanic whites; some 76% are economically disadvantaged.
During her campaign for mayor, Lightfoot called for putting full-time nurses, social workers and librarians in all city schools, and promised to expand counseling services, recruit more black and Hispanic teachers and increase after-school programs.
The mayor said Wednesday that the city had offered the teachers pay raises totaling 16% over a five-year contract, while union leaders have called for the raises over a shorter, three-year period.
As officials prepared for further negotiations Wednesday, Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, said that the city had failed to offer more than the status quo on some essential issues. She also suggested that Lightfoot’s image would depend on how the contract dispute is resolved.
Chicago was the birthplace of unionization among teachers in the late 19th century. The Chicago Teachers Union last went on strike in 2012. In December 2018, Chicago was the site of the first teacher strike at a charter school network.
The Chicago public school system, with an annual budget of $5.98 billion, has long faced fiscal struggles. But its financial outlook has stabilized somewhat, in part because of increased state aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.