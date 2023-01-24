Classified docs found at Pence’s home

Mike Pence

 Wade Vandervort/AFP

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence found 12 classified documents in a search of his Indiana home in the latest development related to the handling of secret information by officials.

Pence quickly moved to notify authorities and handed over the documents unearthed in the search, which was launched after similar searches turned up classified materials at President Joe Biden’s home and office.

Tribune Wire

