Clean energy tax package undergoes substantial shifts

In a new agreement, electric vehicle incentives — rebranded as “clean vehicle” credits because they’re also open to hydrogen-powered vehicles — would be worth up to $7,500, in line with Senate Democrats’ previous iteration of the reconciliation bill from last fall. David Schunack/Dreamstime/TNS

WASHINGTON — Democrats made concessions to get Sen. Joe Manchin III on board with spending hundreds of billions of dollars on clean energy incentives in the revamped budget package unveiled late Wednesday, but they were able to preserve versions of key pieces that he’d targeted as concerns.

The clean energy tax credits in the text of a deal between Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., include up to $7,500 for buying electric vehicles and limited “direct pay” credits, which would allow incentives to be doled out in cash to project developers who don’t owe enough in taxes to ordinarily qualify. They also shift sooner to an “industry-neutral” approach to green energy incentives long championed by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.