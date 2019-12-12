Time on Wednesday named Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist, as its person of the year, in a nod to the next generation’s surging prominence in worldwide efforts to prevent the worst effects of climate change.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, the Ukraine whistleblower and the Hong Kong protesters were all on the shortlist for this year’s selection, according to the anchors of the “Today” show.
The activist’s rise started in August 2018, when she skipped school to protest climate change outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, where she grew up. Since then, she has become an international fixture, speaking before the United Nations and meeting with numerous heads of state as well as the pope.
Beyond that, Thunberg, 16, became a leading face of a movement that has inspired millions of other children in at least 100 countries to argue passionately for action against climate change.
Thunberg is also known for expressing her anger and dismay with adults who are not, shall we say, on the same page.
“Adults keep saying, ‘We owe it to the young people to give them hope,’” Thunberg said in January at the World Economic Forum. “But I don’t want your hope. I don’t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act.”
Edward Felsenthal, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, said Thunberg was the youngest individual named Time’s person of the year in the franchise’s 92-year history. He praised her for “sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders” and for “showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads.”
