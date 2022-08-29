The University of California, San Diego, says the atmospheric river storms that periodically hit the western U.S. could cause as much as $3.2 billion a year in flood damage by the end of the century, a figure three times higher than an estimate the university made in 2019.

Researchers also say the figure could be trimmed to about $2 billion a year if countries significantly reduce the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere.

Tribune Wire

