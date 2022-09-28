Coast Guard searching for 20 lost at sea

Residents exercise at the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on Wednesday in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images/TNS

As Hurricane Ian’s strong winds and storm surge, coupled with king tides, are impacting the waters off Florida, officials are searching for 20 people stranded at sea after a migrant boat sank near Stock Island Wednesday, about 4 miles north of Key West.

Four Cuban migrants who were aboard the boat swam to shore on Stock Island, Border Patrol Miami Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said on Twitter, while 23 others were reportedly at sea after the collapse.

