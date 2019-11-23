CARTHAGE — For the seventh year, Carthage Central School District Board of Education member Joseph Colangelo has organized a campaign to soliciting funds to purchase coats, mittens, and boots and other winter apparel from the local businesses to be distributed to students.
“I started this program seven years ago because I was made aware of the problem,” Mr. Colangelo said. “Kids were coming to school with improper coats, hats, mittens, boots and snow pants. No child should be cold in this day and age — not in America.”
When the program was started in 2013, he said, $1,000 was collected and 40 children were supplied with winter gear.
“The first year was the hardest because the community was unaware of the issue that children did not have winter gear,” Mr. Colangelo said.
The following year, the money collected was more than doubled — $3,350 — and more than 100 children received winter clothing. In 2015, $4,000 was raised and over 100 children were helped and the campaign increased each year since — 2016, $8,100 for 150 students; 2017, $8,656, 159 students; 2018, $10,000, 158 students.
“This program has grown and grown out of nothing when we started,” Mr. Colangelo said. “Everyone is very appreciative, from my fellow Board of Education members to the administrators and the children. The principals are the ones who see the children getting off the buses with no coats or boots on. Some brothers and sisters boots have been passed down through a couple of kids and are tattered and torn.”
The Coats for Kids founder stressed there is no reason why children should be cold.
“It is hard enough these days just being a child and then being a child without the necessities, which is even worse,” said Mr. Colangelo. “I want to thank all of the people in this very close knit community for all of your support.”
Donors interested in making a charitable contribution to support this campaign may make a gift to Carthage Central School District, Coats for Kids, 25059 Woolworth St., Carthage, NY 13619.
