Tedra Cobb, the Democratic nominee in the race for the NY-21 House seat, was endorsed by the New York State Nurses Association on Thursday.
“I am proud to have received the endorsement of NYSNA and look forward to representing their members in Congress,” Ms. Cobb wrote in a press release.
Ms. Cobb has worked in various healthcare services and programs throughout her career, most notably spearheading the establishment of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative.
Judy Sheridan-Golzales, a nurse and the president of the New York State Nurses Association, said that she believes the North Country needs new leadership that puts the health and safety of the entire community first.
“In contrast to her opponent’s efforts to undermine the ACA, Medicare and Social Security, Cobb will work to protect and expand healthcare services and make them more affordable,” Mrs. Sheridan-Golzalez wrote in a press release.
