College Board revises AP African American studies course after DeSantis threats

Talaya Poindexter, from left, Abigail Cregor and Mason Merriwether discuss topics in their ethnic studies class at Culver City High School in October 2021. On Wednesday, the College Board is releasing details of its first Advanced Placement class on African American studies for high school students.(Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Following heavy criticism from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the College Board has amended its new African American studies course.

The nonprofit on Wednesday released a new course framework for its Advanced Placement African American Studies course for the 2023-2024 school year. Before the changes, the course was in a pilot phase at 60 schools around the country for the current school year and was set to be deployed to “hundreds” more high schools in 2023 before being widely available in the 2024-2025 school year.

