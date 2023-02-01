College Board revises AP African American studies course after DeSantis threats

Following heavy criticism from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the College Board has amended its new African American studies course.
The nonprofit on Wednesday released a new course framework for its Advanced Placement African American Studies course for the 2023-2024 school year. Before the changes, the course was in a pilot phase at 60 schools around the country for the current school year and was set to be deployed to “hundreds” more high schools in 2023 before being widely available in the 2024-2025 school year.
David Coleman, chief executive officer of the College Board, said in a statement on Wednesday that the course was an “unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture.”
The framework comes weeks after Florida’s department of education, said it would not allow the course to be taught in the state in the 2023 school year.
A cohort of more than 200 African American Studies educators at the university level on Tuesday condemned DeSantis’s efforts to “delegitimize” the pilot program.
The College Board oversees course frameworks for college-level courses in a high school setting. The nonprofit said that the new curriculum was established without feedback from states or districts.
The new framework lists topics such as reparations and the Black Lives Matter movement as examples of potential project topics. “These topics are not a required part of the course framework that is formally adopted by states and that defines the exam,” the framework notes. “This list is a partial one for illustrative purposes and can be refined by states and districts.”
Bryan Griffin, the governor’s press secretary, said in a statement that the Florida Department of Education is “currently reviewing” the framework to see if it complies with Florida law.
