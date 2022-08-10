Congo’s peatlands bigger than thought — and critical to slowing climate change

The top 20 inches of a peat core collected by the research team. University of Leeds

The Congo Basin’s peatlands, an essential bulwark in the fight against climate change because they contain the largest stock of carbon held in tropical peat in the world, are 15% bigger than previously thought, according to research published in Nature Geoscience.

The findings are the result of the first extensive survey of the peatlands in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which account for two-thirds of what is now an estimated 167,600 square kilometers (64,711 square miles) of the habitat in central Africa.

