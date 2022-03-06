Conservative Methodists announce launch date for new denomination

The Global Methodist Church, a new denomination of theologically conservative Methodists, will officially launch on May 1, a move that was expected for some time in the fight over full inclusion of the LGBTQ community.
The issue of full inclusion has been brewing in the United Methodist Church for decades.
In 2019, the denomination upheld and strengthened prohibitions against the ordination of non-celibate LGBTQ clergy and performing same-sex marriages.
Conservatives, though, fear the denomination, the second largest Protestant denomination in the United States, could eventually swing more toward progressives.
The decision to announce a launch date now rather than wait was likely due to the United Methodist Church’s decision to postpone the General Conference, which was to be held Aug. 29 through Sept. 6 in Minneapolis.
The General Conference is now pushed back to 2024.
Delegates were to vote on an orderly split from the UMC under the proposed “Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace through Separation” at that meeting.
The last General Conference, the top policy-making body of the UMC, which meets every four years, was held in 2016 in Portland, Ore. A special General Conference was held in St. Louis in 2019 during which delegates tackled the divisive issue of full inclusion for the LGBTQ community.
The Rev. Keith Boyette, chairman of the 17-member Transitional Leadership Council and president of the Wesleyan Covenant Association said in a press release that many United Methodists have grown impatient with the UMC, a “denomination clearly struggling to function effectively at the general church level. “
He said he was confident that many local congregations would join “in waves” over the next few years.
The proposal, hammered out over several months, lays out a blueprint for the formation of a new traditionalist Methodist denomination that includes $25 million over several years to the new denomination, which would give up further claims to UMC assets.
Boyette said it was anticipated that some conservative churches “will find annual conferences willing to negotiate fair and just exit provisions, while others will unfortunately face obstacles placed in their paths.”
The Commission on the General Conference, the 25-person group tasked with planning the global meeting, said in a press release that the decision to postpone the meeting was due to COVID-related and travel constraints, including a backlog in getting visas for the large number of delegates coming from outside the United States.
The UMC has members in 40 nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.