Consumer spending drops with inflation hitting 40-year high

U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell last month by the most since February, suggesting that Americans tempered their outlays amid the latest COVID-19 wave and the fastest inflation in nearly 40 years.
Purchases of goods and services, adjusted for changes in prices, decreased 1% from November, the Commerce Department said Friday.
The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 0.4% from a month earlier and 5.8% from December 2020, the most since 1982. Unadjusted for inflation, spending fell 0.6%, while incomes rose 0.3%.
The data come after the Fed, seeking to tame inflation and preserve the recovery, endorsed interest-rate liftoff in March and opened the door to more frequent and potentially larger hikes than anticipated following its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
A surge in coronavirus infections due to the omicron variant likely slowed spending in December as more Americans stayed home, and high prices were probably also a deterring factor. That impact could carry over to the beginning of the first quarter as economic activity remains subdued, though most analysts expect the slowdown to be short-lived.
“There’s a risk that the high inflation we’re seeing will be prolonged, there’s a risk that it will move even higher,” Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference Wednesday. “We have to be in a position with our monetary policy to address all of those plausible outcomes.”
The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.1% decrease in inflation-adjusted spending and a 5.8% rise in the price index from a year ago.
A separate report Thursday showed personal spending grew 3.3% in the final three months of 2021, led by a pickup in services outlays. Friday’s data for December suggest that consumer outlays were concentrated in the earlier part of the fourth quarter.
Inflation-adjusted goods expenditures slumped 3.1%, while spending on services rose 0.1%, according to Friday’s data.
The report also showed that personal incomes increased in December by a slower pace than 0.5% in the prior month.
The saving rate -- or personal saving as a share of disposable income — rose to 7.9%, the second straight increase after declining for much of the year.
