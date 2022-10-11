Consumers’ inflation views ease for 2023 but worsen for long term

A shopper holds a shopping basket with groceries at a store in San Francisco on May 2. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Consumers see the U.S. inflation rate cooling modestly over the next year but are less optimistic in the longer term, according to the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Median one-year ahead inflation expectations fell to 5.44% in September, down from 5.75% in the prior month and the lowest in a year, the regional Fed bank said in a report Tuesday. Three years from now, they see prices climbing 2.91%, up from 2.76% in August. Inflation views for five years ahead also rose.

