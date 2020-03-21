As humans hunker down and nest at home during coronavirus concerns, birds are returning to the area with their usual plans of making their own nests.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology says there’s a lot we can learn simply by watching these rites of spring. Anyone who finds a bird’s nest can help scientists by reporting to the free NestWatch project at the lab.
NestWatch collects, analyzes, and distributes data, serving as a warehouse of nesting bird information. NestWatchers, in turn, get to witness the start of new life and help to preserve it with their valuable information.
“Every year, scientists use data collected by NestWatchers in published studies,” Robyn Bailey, NestWatch project leader, said in a news release. “For example, NestWatch data were recently used in the first range-wide analysis on the effects of drought on Eastern Bluebird breeding success. We’ve studied the impact of invasive species and how long, cold nights change nesting behavior.”
Those who find a nest can report its location, the species using it, number of eggs laid, and other important milestones as the adult birds incubate, raise, and fledge young. The NestWatch website and mobile app now accept reports submitted from anywhere in the world, enabling scientists to compare birds across their global breeding range.
In some cases, citizen-science data allow researchers to carry on their work despite restrictions imposed by the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
“With potential shelter-in-place ordinances across our state and country, we are hoping instead to use citizen science to find nests in our own neighborhoods and fill the research gaps caused by the current pandemic,” said Eleanor Diamant, a Ph.D. candidate at UCLA.
Whether for academic purposes, to participate in an activity that expands scientific knowledge, or to have an uplifting way to spend time, you can register for the project at NestWatch.org where you’ll learn more about how to monitor nests without disturbing the birds. Download the NestWatch app in the Apple App Store or from Google Play.
