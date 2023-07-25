Court blocks Biden’s asylum limits for migrants

In an aerial view, migrants seeking asylum receive instructions from law enforcement officers after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. on July 18 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

 Brandon Bell

A federal judge in Oakland on Tuesday blocked a Biden administration rule that limits migrants’ access to asylum at the southern border, casting doubt on the future of a key policy aimed at limiting crossings.

The order from federal Judge Jon S. Tigar, who was appointed by President Obama, won’t take effect for two weeks. The Biden administration is expected to appeal quickly — first to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals then, if unsuccessful, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.