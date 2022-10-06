SYRACUSE — Syracuse Stage announced Tuesday that its ground-breaking, world-premiere production of “How to Dance in Ohio” will be cut short due to numerous COVID cases in the company.
In a news release, Syracuse Stage noted that despite regular testing, stringent adherence to Actors Equity Association’s Covid protocols and an above-standard number of understudies in place, proceeding with performances has become impossible with the number of positive cases. The production was originally scheduled to play through Sunday. Plans for future productions at locations outside of Syracuse will be announced at a later date.
Syracuse Stage will contact all ticket holders directly about the cancelation. Automatic refunds will be issued for the full value of tickets. Ticket holders will receive an email when the refund is processed. There is no need to contact the box office to receive a refund. If patrons have questions, they can contact the box office at 315.443.3275.
