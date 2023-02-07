LOWVILLE — A multi-agency, multi-day investigation led to the arrest of 10 north country residents for alleged child sex-related crimes.
Rene L. St. Pierre, 54, of Ogdensburg; Michael J. Steria, 49, of Carthage; Brian T. LaPlatney, 29, of Harrisville; John W. Brown, 47, of Chaumont; Aimin Jiang, 34, of Watertown; David L. Eads, 51, of Brownville; and Travis R. Petrey, 35, of Barbourville, Ky. were charged with felony second-degree attempted rape by state police.
Active-duty soldiers Devir Walker, Jonas Santaella and Aaron Alonzo Vazquez were charged with felony attempted sexual assault of a child. Santaella and Vazquez were additionally charged with attempted pandering, also a felony.
The soldiers were charged under the uniform code of military justice, not New York Penal Law as were the others.
The arrests culminated an operation targeting adults attempting to exploit children online conducted in September by the police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division with assistance from the FBI, according to the police’s news release.
“They all thought they were talking to a young child (online) and then they agreed to meet at an undisclosed location — that’s when they met us instead of that young child,” said Trooper Jack Keller, spokesman for the state police.
This particular sting operation was focused on Jefferson County but Mr. Keller said it is common for the police to “quite often select areas to see if anyone is, basically, trying to entice young children.”
Since the arrests were made, an alleged victim has come forward leading to additional charges against one of the seven men and the police have released mugshots for those charged under their jurisdictions in the hope that any additional victims will be encouraged to reach out.
“We believe that this wasn’t a first time thing for a lot of these offenders. A lot of times, once they get caught or arrested we find out there are more victims that are willing to come forward once they hear about them being arrested and of course, if that’s the case, we want to hear from those people,” Mr. Keller said. “Some of the victims that come forward after something like this have probably been victimized way before our operation and we want to investigate those crimes, too, so we hope anyone that has information about these individuals will come forward.”
Anyone that has been or knows someone who has been “enticed” online by these individuals or others are asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip line at 877-474-KIDS (5437), or go to troopers.ny.gov/internet-crimes-against-children to contact the state Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force or the state Police Computer Crime Unit in your area.
Mugshots and additional information including ages of the soldiers were not made available.
None of those arrested are currently listed on the state sex offenders registry.
