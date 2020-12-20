CANTON — Eleven indictments against 15 people have been handed up this month in St. Lawrence County Court.
Of the 11 felony indictments, seven involve controlled substance or other drug charges.
The following grand jury indictments were filed Dec. 11:
Sydney R. Childers, 23, of Ogdensburg, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
The indictment charges on two different days this year, Ms. Childers caused physical injury to staff members while a patient at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg. According to the indictment, a June 23 incident and an Oct. 7 incident account for the two felonies.
Ogdensburg police arrested Ms. Childers on six warrants for six counts of second-degree assault Dec. 8, and she was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, where she is still being held.
Derrick J. Bush, 38, and Tyler D. Finley, 36, both of Ogdensburg, are each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges the pair possessed at least two pieces of laboratory equipment and at least two meth production precursors or chemicals.
On July 7, Ogdensburg police responded to a complaint at 424 Caroline St., Apt. 1, where officers said they observed methamphetamine manufacturing materials. Police said they executed a search warrant with assistance from a state police Contaminated Crime Scene Evidence Recovery Team, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and state parole officers and arrested Mr. Bush and Mr. Finley on the manufacturing charges. Mr. Bush was additionally arrested on a state parole warrant, for which he was held without bail.
Justine P. Jacobs, 35, of Hogansburg, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
The indictment charges on or about May 8 in Massena, Ms. Jacobs possessed at least one substance containing marijuana with an aggregate weight of more than 10 pounds.
Joshua Lampett, 20, of Lisbon, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
The indictment charges on or about May 28 in Louisville, Mr. Lampett possessed at least one substance containing marijuana with an aggregate weight of more than 16 ounces.
Angelo R. Dileonardo, 30, of Adams Center, is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated.
The indictment charges on June 28 in Morristown, Mr. Dileonardo drove a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated state, operating the vehicle on a public highway with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%.
The following grand jury indictments were filed Dec. 4:
James R. McLean, 36, and Krystal M. Hart, 30, both of Rensselaer Falls, are each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges on or about June 3 in Lisbon, the pair possessed at least two pieces of laboratory equipment and at least two precursors or chemicals to unlawfully produce methamphetamine.
Following a narcotics investigation and residence search organized by Ogdensburg police, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and a state police Contaminated Crime Scene Response Team, Mr. McLean and Ms. Hart were arrested. Police said they found “multiple dry, one-pot methamphetamine labs, lab components, as well as methamphetamine product” at the pair’s Rensselaer Falls home.
James A. Delosh, 54, of Massena, and Marah S. Butterfield, 29, of Canton, are each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Delosh is also charged with a second count of possession.
The indictment charges on or about July 23 in Potsdam, Mr. Delosh possessed an unspecified quantity of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Also on July 23, Mr. Delosh and Ms. Butterfield possessed at least one substance containing cocaine with an aggregate weight of at least one-half of an ounce, according to the indictment.
The following grand jury indictments were filed Dec. 3:
Richard L. Sharlow, 38, of Massena, is charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on or about Sept. 10 in Massena, Mr. Sharlow possessed at least 500 milligrams of cocaine.
Jonathan P. Whalen, 38, and Regina M. Pribble, 29, both of Ogdensburg, are each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges on or about June 4 in Ogdensburg, the pair possessed at least two pieces of laboratory equipment and at least two precursors or chemicals to unlawfully produce methamphetamine, and each possessed at least one substance containing methamphetamine in salts or isomers with an aggregate weight of at least two ounces.
Duane J. Risley, 28, of Edwards, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The indictment charges on or about April 28 in Gouverneur, Mr. Risley possessed metal knuckles.
Julie Cathers, 49, of Nedrow, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband.
The indictment charges on Aug. 30, she knowingly introduced contraband into the Gouverneur Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.