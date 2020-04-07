LOWVILLE — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies lodged 16 felony charges against a Clay man who lived in Beaver Falls when the situation that led to his arrest developed.
Christopher M. Hemberger, 33, of Clay, was charged with 14 counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of felony criminal possession of a firearm on Tuesday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, two locked boxes belonging to Mr. Hemberger that were discovered during the investigation into a “physical domestic incident” with his wife at their residence in Beaver Falls on Jan. 11, contained an AK-47 rifle, two pistols and 13 high-capacity magazines.
Deputies had been tipped off during the first incident about the illegal weapons and obtained a search warrant from the Croghan Town Court on Jan. 27, to open the boxes.
Mr. Hemberger was charged the night of the domestic incident with felony first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection and a second-degree harassment violation.
At that time, he was arraigned at the Croghan Town Court and held at the county jail in lieu of $750 cash bail.
According to Sheriff’s Office Investigator Edward K. Amelio, the delay between the confiscation of the arms and the arrest was due to the investigation into the situation and other cases that took priority, especially because Mr. Hemberger was not considered a flight risk and continued to be communicative after he moved back to Clay. He voluntarily came back to the county when requested by the Sheriff’s Office for the charges to be made against him.
He was arraigned on the gun charges in county court and released on his own recognizance.
Under federal law, it is illegal to possess firearms if someone has an order of protection against them.
