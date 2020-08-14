WATERTOWN — Kyle C. Duvall, 21, 525 Olive St., was charged by the sheriff’s office with second-degree assault and second-degree harassment after he allegedly punched a deputy three times in the head.
Shortly after midnight on Friday, a sheriff’s deputy was attempting to make an arrest of a third party at 328 Franklin St., when Mr. Duvall punched him once in the side of the head and twice in the forehead. The deputy suffered pain and redness to his head and neck area, a result of Mr. Duvall allegedly attempting to wrap his arm around the deputy’s neck.
Mr. Duvall was arrested and given a ticket to appear in court Nov. 4.
