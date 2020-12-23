WATERTOWN — A 38-year-old man was charged Wednesday by city police with third-degree rape after he allegedly had sex with a girl under the age of 17.
Joseph Crossman, of 244 Clinton St., was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child. City police said Mr. Crossman’s arrest stemmed from an investigation begun in February into allegations that he had sexual intercourse with the child at his residence.
The case was sent to a grand jury, which was delayed by COVID-19 restrictions. The grand jury returned an indictment and an indictment warrant was issued from Jefferson County Court on Dec. 17, police said, resulting in Mr. Crossman’s arrest Wednesday.
He is being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in County Court.
