MASSENA — Village police recently charged four people with burglary and drug felonies stemming from three separate incidents.
Tapeni J. LaBrake, 40, was arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday at Center Street extension and Park Avenue. Police said he was wanted on a parole violation warrant and possessed methamphetamine, MDMA and fentanyl. He was arraigned in Massena court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton.
Seth Moyer, 46, and Branden Arquiett, 34, are each charged with a felony count of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count each of petit larceny. They were arrested on Feb. 2 on Park Avenue after a residential break-in. They were arraigned in Massena court and remanded to the county jail. Arquiett was remanded in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Renee L. Boileau, 42, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. One of the counts is for possessing methamphetamine. The other is possessing meth with intent to sell, police said. She was arraigned in Massena court and released.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.