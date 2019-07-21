LOWVILLE — A Delaware County man found guilty of identity theft appeared before Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on July 19 and received jail time in accordance with his plea deal.
The jail time will be run concurrent with a state prison sentence from another county.
Mark A. Rahaman, 35, Stamford, was sentenced to one year in county jail as expected from his April guilty plea to misdemeanor third-degree identity theft for opening a credit card in someone else’s name and making purchases.
He has been sentenced to state prison in Delaware County and will be sentenced in Broome County on Aug. 20 for felony charges in both places.
His Lewis County sentence will run at the same time as the other sentences.
Daniel J. Paquette, 39, Rome, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car under Leandra’s Law, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and speeding by going 61 in a 30-mile-per-hour zone, a reduction from the 75 mph, that was part of his plea deal.
Mr. Paquette admitted that on June 8, 2018, he had been drinking before he drove on State Route 26 in the town of Lewis with his two children in the car, ages 15 and 16 years old.
He is expected to be put on interim probation followed by three years of probation during his Sept. 27 sentencing proceeding.
If he is successful on interim probation, the felony DWI will be reduced to a misdemeanor and if he is unsuccessful, he will be sentenced to county jail.
Ginger L. Misener, 38, Glenfield, was sentenced to five years of probation and will be ineligible for public assistance for one year. She is required to pay $1,317 restitution and $375 in court fees and surcharges.
Ms. Misener pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree welfare fraud on May 31, admitting she had filled out applications to receive benefits and failed to report income from the sale of a trailer as required, resulting in receiving benefits to which she wasn’t entitled in 2017.
She will be required to pay back the $1,317 for the benefits she errantly received.
German Abelino Sapon Yax, 21, a former farmworker from Guatemala, was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for time served and told to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges as agreed in his plea deal. A no contact order of protection was filed against him for the victim, Octavio Sanchez Cruz.
Mr. Yax, pronounced YASH, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, admitting that on Nov. 20 at the Demko Farm in the town of Martinsburg, he stabbed his coworker Octavio Sanchez Cruz in the chest with a knife.
Through a Spanish interpreter, District Attorney Leanne Moser informed Mr. Yax that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be making arrangements to come and get him by his release date July 26.
Mr. Yax asked if he would be allowed to bring some papers and his Bible with him but he was informed that is up to ICE.
A number of defendants began a year of interim probation that will result in final sentencing on July 17 2020 if they are successful:
Joe T. Vessels, 54, Sulphur, Okla., will have his interim probation transferred to Murray County, Oklahoma.
He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on May 3.
If he is successful, the charge will be reduced further to a misdemeanor and he will be sentenced to time served. If he is unsuccessful, he will be sentenced to 1 to 2½ years in state prison with no credit for time served.
Mr. Vessels admitted that in June 2018 in the town of Denmark he had 7.5 grams of methamphetamine he intended to sell, give away or exchange, having already sold some prior to being stopped.
Mr. Vessels was in the area “working for the wind towers” at the time of the incident.
Larry M. Mutchler, 39, was put on interim probation as expected from his April 26 plea deal, to be followed by five years of probation if he is successful.
If he is not successful, Mr. Mutchler will be sentenced to a year in county jail.
Mr. Mutchler pleaded guilty to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and felony fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, admitting to sending pornographic material to a child in October 2018, and having methamphetamine he intended to sell in February.
Judge King noted that Mr. Mutchler has been doing well in his addiction treatment program.
Timothy J. Carman, 38, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property before being put on one year of interim probation.
Mr. Carman admitted to taking a 2012 Dodge Durango that belonged to Jean Clark on Jan. 2.
He had additionally been charged with second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation and two counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
His plea satisfied tickets and charges in the towns of Turin and West Turin.
If he is successful on interim probation, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. If he is unsuccessful, he will be sentenced to county jail for one year.
Abigail J. Loomis, 35, Ava, began one year of interim probation as agreed upon in the May 17 deal in which she pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotics.
Ms. Loomis admitted she had over 4 grams, or an eighth of an ounce, of hydromorphone when she was stopped in West Turin in July 2018.
If Ms. Loomis is successful on interim probation, her charge will be reduced to seventh-degree criminal possession of a narcotic and she will be required to complete three years of probation and community service. If she is unsuccessful, Ms. Loomis will go to county jail for one year.
Jesse J. Farney, 33, Glenfield, was put on one year of interim probation as agreed upon when he pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree welfare fraud on May 31.
If he is successful on interim probation, the felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor welfare fraud charge. If he is not successful, he could be sentenced to up to four years in state prison.
Mr. Farney admitted he had received $1,620 of SNAP benefits, often referred to as food stamps, to which he wasn’t entitled by giving false information to the Department of Social Services.
