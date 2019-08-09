ADAMS — An Adams Center woman was charged Aug. 6 by state police with two misdemeanors.
Donna M. Rivers, 60, was charged with giving a false written statement and falsely reporting an incident that didn’t occur.
The incident that led to the charges happened at 5 p.m. June 15, according to the arrest report.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.