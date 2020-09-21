ADAMS — A local man is charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to run over three people in the parking lot of a Family Dollar.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County dispatch received a call from a woman who said someone was attempting to run her over with a vehicle at 44 East Church St. in the village. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found two vehicles in the parking lot were severely damaged.
Before their arrival, deputies found an argument broke out between the occupants of the two vehicles, leading to Brian A. Pierce, 20, of Adams, menacing Joshua E. Ryan, 43, of Lacona, with a metal pipe.
After Mr. Pierce threatened Mr. Ryan with a pipe, Richard J. Pierce, 48, of Adams, arrived and rammed his vehicle into the side of Mr. Ryan’s car. The two other occupants of Mr. Ryan’s car, Jeremiah J. Ryan, 43, and Brittany A. Beardmore, 28, both of Lacona, exited the vehicle to avoid being injured.
Once they were out of the vehicle, Richard Pierce repeatedly tried to hit and run over all three people with his car.
Brian Pierce was charged with second-degree menacing and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Adams Court.
Richard Pierce was charged with three counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. He was taken to jail, arraigned and remanded to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, Watertown, awaiting further court proceedings.
