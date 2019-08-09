WATERTOWN — An Adams man was accused of felony theft by State Police at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in the town of Pamelia.
Jonathan M. Lillie, 19, was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor false written statement.
According to the arrest report, the incident that led to the charges happened at about 12:30 p.m. June 3.
Mr. Lillie was issued with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
