WATERTOWN — Two Adams men and one Watertown woman allegedly involved in a larceny incident in June were arrested and charged this month.
State police charged Jonathan M. Lillie, 19, Adams; Bradley L. Lillie, 45, Adams, and Kaylee V. Kerr, 19, Watertown, with giving a false written statement in the town of Pamelia. Jonathan Lillie was additionally charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Bradley Lillie and Ms. Kerr were arrested Tuesday, while Jonathan Lillie was arrested on Aug. 7. All three were given appearance tickets.
Further details were not provided by state police.
