OSWEGO — A man who fled the scene after an alleged kidnapping at a drug store last month was found and arrested by city police Friday night.
At about 6:48 p.m., Anthony C. Stringham, 37, who faces first-degree kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon charges, was found and arrested in Altmar due to community members who contacted the city police department with information about Mr. Stringman’s whereabouts. Mr. Stringham was also charged with first-degree attempted robbery.
On Sunday, July 26, Mr. Stringham and Christina J. Hill, 27, allegedly attempted to kidnap a man and a woman in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 174 W. Bridge St.
The two claimed they had been held against their will for days by Mr. Stringham and Ms. Hill, and forced at knifepoint to call friends and relatives for money to secure their release.
Mr. Stringham, Ms. Hill and the two people they allegedly attempted to kidnap all knew one another, and it is believed the money demanded by Mr. Stringham and Ms. Hill was money involved in an alleged drug deal between the two couples.
As police arrested Ms. Hill in the parking lot last month, Mr. fled on foot.
“His street name is Ghost. Apparently, he disappears,” said Lt. Damian Waters of the Oswego Police Department at the time.
If convicted of the first-degree kidnapping charge, both Mr. Stringham and Ms. Hill face a mandatory minimum of 15 years to a maximum of life in prison.
