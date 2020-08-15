OSWEGO — Though he ditched her almost three weeks ago when the cops interrupted his alleged kidnapping scheme and had been on the run since, Anthony Stringham, was reunited Friday with his arrested partner, Christina Hill, somewhere within the Oswego County Correctional Facility, courtesy of the Oswego Police Dept. There, they both face first-degree kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon charges. Stringham was also charged with first degree attempted robbery.
The alleged drug deal gone bad came to a head Sunday, July 26, in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 174 W. Bridge St., where two alleged victims, a man and a woman, claimed they had been held against their will for days by Stringham and Hill and forced at knifepoint to call friends and relatives for money to secure their release. All four people knew one another, and it is believed the money demanded by Stringham and Hill was money involved in an alleged drug deal between the two couples.
As police arrested Hill in the parking lot, Stringham, 37, fled on foot.
Lt. Damian Waters, of the Oswego Police Department, said of Stringham at the time, “His street name is Ghost. Apparently, he disappears.”
Stringham was found and arrested last night, Aug. 14, about 6:48 p.m., at a residence in Altmar, according to police, who credited and thanked members of “the community who contacted us with tips on Stringham’s location.” The Oswego PD also thanked the Fulton Police Dept., the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the Oswego County Drug Task Force “for their assistance throughout the investigation.”
If convicted of the first-degree kidnapping charge, Stringham and Hill face a mandatory minimum of 15 years to a maximum of life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.