ANTWERP — A 37-year-old Antwerp man was arrested recently after he allegedly communicated with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl online, but was actually an undercover police officer.
The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Alexandria Bay charged Talfourd T. Wynne II, 37, of 25 Mechanic St., Antwerp, with one count of first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, according to a Thursday release from state police.
Mr. Wynne allegedly sent images and videos of himself performing sexual acts to the officer via social media. He’s also accused of attempting to meet with the juvenile to engage in sexual acts.
Mr. Wynne was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Antwerp Court on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
The Newbury Police Department in Newbury, Mass., and state police Troop D Major Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.
