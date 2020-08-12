ANTWERP — An Antwerp woman was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in federal prison after admitting in June that she, along with her husband, video-recorded the sexual abuse of a 2-year-old child on several occasions.
Amber J. Decker, 26, pleaded guilty June 27, 2019, in U.S. District Court, Utica, to all seven counts of an indictment alleging that she and her husband, Logan Decker, conspired to sexually exploit, and sexually exploited, the child for the purpose of producing images and videos of the abuse.
The U.S. Attorneys Office said in a prepared statement that as part of her guilty plea Decker admitted that on several occasions in July and August 2018, while living in Jefferson County, she and her husband, who was living in Sioux Falls, S.D., videotaped her sexual abuse of a then-2-year-old and uploaded the video files to a cloud storage account for her husband to view.
Logan Decker pleaded guilty Dec. 23 to the same offenses and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 23.
