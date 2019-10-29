The following have been charged with driving while intoxicated and related charges:
Joseph S. Jackson, 28, of 138 W. Main St., Apt. 5, Watertown was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated by Watertown city police at 2:27 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Mill Street.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Mr. Jackson was also charged with having no/inadequate lights.
Alijah A. Lynch, 20, of 513 New York Ave., Watertown, was charged with aggravated DWI by Watertown city police at 8:03 p.m. Saturday at 419 State St.
His blood alcohol content was not reported.
Police also cited him with having tinted side and rear windshields.
Michael J. Gokey, 62, Watertown, was charged by state police at 4:49 p.m. Sunday at 13722 Route 11, Adams.
His blood alcohol content was not reported.
Mr. Gokey was also charged with unsafe backing of a vehicle.
