The following area motorists have been charged with driving while intoxicated and related charges
Dawn L. Hightower, 60, 26521 Route 342, LeRay, was charged by the Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 5:34 p.m. Saturday at Seaway Lanes, 22116 Route 11.
Her blood alcohol content was not reported.
State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Deputies additionally charged her with refusal to take a breath test, second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct, moving from a lane unsafely and a seat belt violation.
Narciso Martinez, 24, of 20358 Bagram Road, Fort Drum, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 10:36 a.m. Dec. 31 on Route 26 in the town of LeRay.
His BAC was not reported.
Mr. Martinez was additionally charged with failure to keep right and speeding.
He was held for arraignment at LeRay Town Court.
Jeremy S. Hoffman, 36, of 150 Dorsey St., Watertown, was charged with aggravated DWI by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 2:24 a.m. Dec. 28 at 175 Arsenal St.
His BAC was reported as 0.18 percent.
Mr. Hoffman was additionally charged with having no or inadequate headlights.
Harold U. Newkirk, 30, of Gardner, Mass., was charged with aggravated DWI by Watertown city police at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Mullin Street.
His BAC was reported as 0.18 percent.
Mr. Newkirk was additionally charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, refusal to take a breath test, failure to use the designated lane and making an improper right turn.
Jonathan P. Kelly, 30, 447 W. Ten Eyck St., apt. 5, Watertown, was charged by Watertown city police at 11:59 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Fairmont Avenue.
His BAC was reported as 0.12 percent.
Mr. Kelly was also charged with speeding.
Howard L. Bennett, 31, of 822 Academy St., Watertown, was charged by Watertown city police at 1:29 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Keyes Avenue.
His BAC was reported as 0.16 percent.
Mr. Bennett was additionally charged with having no or inadequate headlights and making an improper right turn.
Kishan H. Patel, 26, of 430 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool, was charged by Watertown city police at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Winslow St.
His BAC was reported as 0.11 percent.
Mr. Patel was additionally charged with failure to keep right.
Meagan M. Gayton, 22, of 25000 Gerald Ave., Calcium, was charge by Watertown city police at 12:37 a.m. Saturday at 175 JB Wise Place.
Her BAC was reported as 0.16 percent.
Ms. Gayton was also charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate and driving through a red light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.